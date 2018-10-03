“Today we’re handing over title deeds which show that people own the houses. More houses are still going to be built because we have not finished our job. As we give out these title deeds‚ we’re saying there is still a lot of development work to be done‚” he said.

Ramaphosa added that “as we move forward we’ll also make sure that the land that was taken away will be returned so you cannot continue to stay on farms”.

“The land that was taken from our forefathers‚ we are going to make sure that it’s returned back to your hands. We want you to have your own farms and your own land. Our forebears were deprived of opportunities. Land was taken away from them and all their assets were taken away from them. Now our government is going to make sure that the land that was taken away from our people is restored to the people of our country. That our people must have the land and work the land‚” said Ramaphosa.

Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketho said they wanted to celebrate with the Franklin community because there had been a problem with issuing people with title deeds since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

“We know there has been a problem with title deeds since 1994 because municipalities did not give title deeds and people were renting. But now we’re going to give title deeds‚” she said.

Ramaphosa‚ who earlier in the day had officially opened a new Home Affairs office in Kokstad‚ was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala.