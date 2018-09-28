WATCH | Westbury residents block roads in anti-crime protests after woman shot dead
Westbury residents shut down roads on Friday morning and police kept a watchful eye over the angry crowd as protesters took to the streets after a woman was murdered and a seven-year-old was shot in the area on Thursday.
Westbury residents planned to march to the Sophiatown Police Station on Friday following the death of a woman in an apparent gang-related shooting.
The woman was shot and her child wounded on Thursday. Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said two people had been arrested in connecting with the killing.
“One is currently hospitalised under police guard.”
#WestburyShutdown The community in Westbury says it is sick of gangsterism after a woman was shot and killed and her child injured on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zkw5GmqpTZ— silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) September 28, 2018
About 300 JMPD officers were deployed to the area to stabilise the situation.
“We were alerted about illegal firearms and weapons in the area as there have been many incidents of violence‚ hence 300 officers were sent to that area‚” said Minnaar.
This is the second shutdown this week‚ as residents of crime-ridden suburbs vent their fury. Residents protested in parts of Cape Town on Tuesday to draw attention to crime‚ poverty and other problems on the Cape Flats.