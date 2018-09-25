Police used tear gas‚ water cannon‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades against protesters in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday‚ but the Western Cape Total Shutdown was otherwise peaceful.

Working class activists aiming to draw attention to their plight on the Cape Flats closed roads in suburbs including Kensington‚ Hanover Park and Ottery.

Cars and taxis were turned around‚ and passengers were assisted to disembark from buses prevented from crossing intersections by lines of protesters.

The intervention of riot police in Bonteheuwel was the only report of clashes between officials and protesters‚ who did not have City of Cape Town permission for their gatherings.

Far from the planned shutdown‚ only a handful of roads were closed. JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ estimated that only 300-350 protesters were on the streets.