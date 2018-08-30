Members of Parliament have a plan on how to remove a president from office through parliamentary mechanisms‚ should this be required in South Africa in future.

Parliament’s National Assembly Rules Committee said in a statement on Thursday that it has unanimously agreed on rules to regulate section 89 of the Constitution dealing with the removal of a president‚ and has recommended that the National Assembly adopt them.

Section 89 of the Constitution provides for the National Assembly to remove a President of the Republic from office on the grounds of serious violation of the Constitution or the law; serious misconduct; or inability to perform the functions of office.

The new procedures‚ which the National Assembly Rules Committee adopted on August 28‚ provide for any member of the National Assembly to initiate‚ through a substantive motion‚ a process to remove a president in terms of section 89.