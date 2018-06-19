KZN freeway re-opened after early morning protest

The N2 between Hluhluwe and Richards Bay has been reopened to traffic after violent protest action saw the looting of trucks and the stoning of cars on Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that public order police officials had dispersed the crowd of protesters and restored the flow of traffic.

She said that the protest had been prompted by issues with service delivery.

The publication earlier reported that two trucks – stopped by protesters – were looted.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyrick said that protesters had barricaded the road and stoned passing cars.

He added that cargo trucks were looted by a mob‚ with one articulated log truck torched overnight.