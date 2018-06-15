Police firearm missing after attack on Pretoria SAPS
Sixteen people have been arrested after protesters stormed the Eesterust police station east of Pretoria on Thursday‚ police said on Friday. Some of the arrests related to the rolling service delivery protest action in the area. The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng‚ Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said.
"During a joint intelligence-driven operation premised on the 72-hour Reaction Plan‚ 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene; while a 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga‚ and an additional 3 for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday 2018-06-13‚" said De Lange.
The commissioner said members from the SAPS Provincial Units‚ Detectives‚ Public Order Police‚ Air Wing‚ neighbouring Clusters and Stations‚ and Tshwane Metro Police Department "worked together to stamp the authority of the state and secured this breakthrough in less than 24 hours".
Pretoria - #ProtestAction RT @Jayleyds Situation in Eersterust 😔😭😭😭 it's totally locked down. All 6 entrances are block @SABCNewsOnline @CityofTshwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/weFpUz4FAd— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 13, 2018
A computer set and plasma television have been recovered.
However‚ police are still in pursuit of the suspected residents who stormed the SAPS office in Eesterust‚ stealing a firearm.
De Lange said: "The operation will continue pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the Eesterust Client Service Centre‚ and possibly more arrests.
"Police will work around the clock to ensure that all missing items are recovered‚ particularly the service firearm.
"Next is for our investigators to work towards ensuring prosecutable cases with convictions that would ultimately serve as deterrents to anyone else who has plans to undermine the authority of the State."
Residents in Eersterust took to the streets from Tuesday‚ blocking a road and burning tyres in a service delivery protest.
#Eersterust I don’t understand blocking of roads & stoning motorists when comes to service delivery protests. What’s your complaints got to do with motorists? You elected the government take to them not the motorists that too stupid to say the least. #ServiceDeliveryProtest— Theodore Jacobs (@Theodore_928) June 13, 2018