Sixteen people have been arrested after protesters stormed the Eesterust police station east of Pretoria on Thursday‚ police said on Friday. Some of the arrests related to the rolling service delivery protest action in the area. The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng‚ Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said.

"During a joint intelligence-driven operation premised on the 72-hour Reaction Plan‚ 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene; while a 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga‚ and an additional 3 for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday 2018-06-13‚" said De Lange.

The commissioner said members from the SAPS Provincial Units‚ Detectives‚ Public Order Police‚ Air Wing‚ neighbouring Clusters and Stations‚ and Tshwane Metro Police Department "worked together to stamp the authority of the state and secured this breakthrough in less than 24 hours".