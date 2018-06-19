Disgruntled municipal employees cut off critical city waste and water services by using earthmovers to blockade roads in Springfield Park‚ Durban on Tuesday.

The striking workers from the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Department have demanded an audience with city managers‚ although it is not clear what their concerns are related to.

It is understood that they used TLB’s and bulldozers to barricade Electron Road. Bulldozers shifted concrete bollards and mounds of sand to block gates to the main truck yard depot.

Articulated trucks - with tractors loaded on the back - were abandoned in the entrance and exit of the EWS office.

The protest has prevented access to water and sanitation staff‚ as well as Durban Solid Waste officials‚ to offices in Electron Road.

This is a developing story.