IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyrick said that protesters had barricaded the road and stoned passing cars.

He added that cargo trucks were looted by a mob‚ with one articulated log truck torched overnight.

Meyrick said that the R102 gravel road had also been closed by the demonstrators.

Police spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile‚ in Johannesburg‚ protesters are burning tyres‚ restricting travel between London Road and Marlboro and creating heavy backlogs from the Gilloolys Interchange.