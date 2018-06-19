Cars stoned‚ trucks looted in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng protests shut roads
Protest action in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal forced the closure of the N2 freeway on Tuesday morning.
At least two trucks were looted.
Protestors looting a cargo truck on the N2 between Hluhluwe and Richards Bay. Avoid / delay travel to this area. Use alternate routes. Via IPSS @IPSSRescue @matthewsavides pic.twitter.com/lWB0pzS0oZ— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) June 19, 2018
KZN - N2 Route: #ProtestAction between Mtubatuba and Hluhluwe - ROAD CLOSED via @nataltowing_nta pic.twitter.com/IkaG1njoQS— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 19, 2018
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyrick said that protesters had barricaded the road and stoned passing cars.
He added that cargo trucks were looted by a mob‚ with one articulated log truck torched overnight.
Meyrick said that the R102 gravel road had also been closed by the demonstrators.
Police spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of publishing.
Meanwhile‚ in Johannesburg‚ protesters are burning tyres‚ restricting travel between London Road and Marlboro and creating heavy backlogs from the Gilloolys Interchange.
JHB - N3 North (Update): #ProtestAction RT @poschbaby @TrafficSA between London Road and Marlboro. N3 N, Burning tyres -- HEAVY DELAYS pic.twitter.com/9QOHyfSGv7— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 19, 2018
The R59 near Meyerton remains closed on Tuesday‚ in a protest over housing.
This is a developing story.