Video footage delays Sakhumzi restaurant murder case

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 11 May 2018 - 12:26
Sakhumzi restaurant in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
Image: Neo Goba

The case against the two men accused of the deadly November Sakhumzi Restaurant robbery‚ has been been postponed for the defence to view video footage.

Mduduzi Ngcobo‚ 21‚ appeared in the Orlando Magistrate's Court facing charges of armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ which might have been used in the killing of the famous Soweto eatery's manager‚ Kwesi Hudson.

His co-accused Njabulo Ngubane‚ 24‚ is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Their case was postponed to June 6 for the defence to view the footage.

In January 2017‚ the restaurant was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash after the robbers gained entry as the restaurant was cashing up for the day.

