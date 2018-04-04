Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held in high esteem in Tembisa

Willie Kanyane of Tembisa first met the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela before elections in 1994 when she visited a piece of land that locals had illegally occupied.

Kanyane, 64, said when the police attempted to force them off the land, they turned to Madikizela-Mandela for help as they had nowhere to go.

"We decided to fight when they wanted to evict us. We knew at the time that she could help us.

"One of our leaders, Paul Manana, made arrangements for her to come and see our place," he said.