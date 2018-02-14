Two men have appeared in court over an attack on nine hikers in Cape Town.

Police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the men‚ aged 18 and 32‚ were arrested on Sunday after the release of identikits. They appeared in Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of robbery and were remanded in custody.

“The duo were arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred on a hiking trail on the mountain above Kalk Bay on Saturday 13 January when nine people were robbed and five were stabbed‚” she said.

The injured included British tourists Don and Yvonne Cormack‚ aged 71 and 67‚ who were on a hiking holiday.

“We were walking and the guys came running at us with knives‚” Yvonne told MailOnline. “They first attacked one of the women‚ who was standing on a rock taking photos. Then they told us to throw our phones and bags to the ground.

“Next they started attacking my husband Don‚ who they stabbed nine times all over his body. I took a stick and started hitting at the robber then he started stabbing me too.”

The attack sparked a movement to “take back our mountain”‚ with groups of hikers walking the trail where the attack happened in a show of defiance.