Heavy police presence as protestors arrive at Hoërskool Overvaal

Police are maintaining a strong presence and keeping a close eye on protesters who plan to hand over a memorandum to the school.

The protestors are demanding transformation and the removal of ‘racist’ SGB members from the school board.

The school has faced a number of protests since its refusal to follow instruction by the education department to accept 55 English-speaking pupils, claiming it had no capacity to admit the learners

The school's decision was backed by the High Court in Pretoria.

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday called for the protests to stop.

“So we are appealing to everybody to say there is a process that is quite clear. If they are unhappy about the court decision‚ then they must be friends of the court‚ but they must not bring the battle to the school," Motshekga said during a visit to the school.