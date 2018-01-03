Struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile dies at age of 79
Struggle stalwart and National Poet Laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile died at the age of 79 on Wednesday‚ SABC news reported.
The ANC Greater Johannesburg region also confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.
comrades and friends, it is with a heavy heart to inform you about the sad news of the passing Prof William Keorapetse Kgositsile, Bra Willie, the National Poet Laureate and a giant of our struggle for liberation. #RIPProf pic.twitter.com/Feu7nGHgM3— ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) January 3, 2018
Messages of condolences started pouring in as soon as news of his death broke
Go well bra Willie Kgositsile the big small giant of poetry!— Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) January 3, 2018
Gone but still with us!
Hamba Kahle Mkhonto.
Your voice fades not.
The bigness of your heart
testimony to your stature.
Your words indelible.