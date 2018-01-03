News

Struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile dies at age of 79

By Staff reporter - 03 January 2018 - 15:46
Keorapetse Kgositsile
Image: Mabuti Kali

Struggle stalwart and National Poet Laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile died at the age of 79 on Wednesday‚ SABC news reported.

The ANC Greater Johannesburg region also confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.

Messages of condolences started pouring in as soon as news of his death broke

Trending

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X