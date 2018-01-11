Politicians‚ poets‚ musicians‚ friends and family gathered in the Johannesburg city hall on Thursday for the state memorial service of renowned laureate poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile‚ affectionaly known as "Bra Willie".

In a heartfelt and moving message of condolence‚ Sebiletso Mokone-Matabane‚ a friend who met Kgositsile in the 70s‚ said that she would remember him as a man who had "clarity of thought".

"I will miss his strength of mind‚ infectious laughter‚ and smile. He truly was one of a kind. Even after all those years in exile‚ his Setswana was still fluent‚" Mokone-Matabane said.

Mokone-Matabane reminisced about the times Kgositsile would say‚ "I don't have time for fools."