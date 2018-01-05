Teachers' union Naptosa has lauded the improvement in matric results‚ but has also cautioned that it is not true that no-fee schools are "outstripping" fee-paying schools in terms of performance.

During the matric results announcement‚ Basic Minister of Education Angie Motshekga announced that university passes in “no fee” schools‚ reached 76‚300; while fee-paying schools produced 67‚867 bachelor passes allowing pupils to apply for university entrance.

She said this means in 2017‚ “no fee” schools produced 53% of the bachelor passes‚ "outstripping" fee-paying schools that produced 47% of the bachelor passes.

"This is poignant‚ as it points to a remarkable shift in the balance of forces. From 2015 to date‚ greater equity was observed‚ despite the reality that inequalities still remain in the system‚" Motshekga said.