The Democratic Alliance is demanding an explanation from quality assurer Umalusi for the upward adjustment of marks in 16 subjects of the matric class of 2017.

Umalusi revealed on Friday that of 58 subjects written this year‚ 20 had their marks adjusted - 16 upwards and 4 downwards.

Nomsa Marchesi‚ DA shadow deputy minister of basic education‚ said last year the DA as well as education experts had raised the alarm about the number and size of the upward adjustments.

She said while the party was pleased to hear that fewer subjects were adjusted‚ they were concerned that Umalusi has felt the need to block members of parliament from attending this year’s standardisation meeting to avoid anyone asking questions about these adjustments.