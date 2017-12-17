Biker falls 30m off mountain in Limpopo

A motorbike rider who fell down a mountain in Limpopo was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries by the South African Air Force.

The man‚ who was riding with a friend‚ fell about 30 metres down a mountain near Tzaneen on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said a police search and rescue team‚ Metro rescue team and ER24 were called to the scene of the accident by members of the Off Road Rescue Unit.