23 years behind bars for man who killed father in row over will

A Cape Town man who murdered his father after discovering he was being disinherited was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Jonathan Schapira‚ from Grassy Park‚ was sentenced in the High Court in Cape Town after he strangled his father to death in November 2016.

“[He] was sentenced on a charge of premeditated murder after it was established that his father did not die of natural causes but was actually strangled to death‚” said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.