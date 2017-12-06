If Ramaphosa becomes president, he should clean the party of 'mosquitoes'

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe once said there were mosquitos in the party, and that they should be flushed out. He was right.

If Cyril Ramaphosa becomes president, corrupt people should never be part of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and cabinet. What Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is saying about voting for "unity" is hogwash because he is one of the people who caused divisions in the ANC. The unity he is talking about will never materialise, it is just lip service.

People like Mabuza, Ace Magashule, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo should not be part of the NEC as they supported corruption.