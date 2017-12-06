If Ramaphosa becomes president, he should clean the party of 'mosquitoes'
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe once said there were mosquitos in the party, and that they should be flushed out. He was right.
If Cyril Ramaphosa becomes president, corrupt people should never be part of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and cabinet. What Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is saying about voting for "unity" is hogwash because he is one of the people who caused divisions in the ANC. The unity he is talking about will never materialise, it is just lip service.
People like Mabuza, Ace Magashule, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo should not be part of the NEC as they supported corruption.
Mabuza is not honest with himself because he should have initiated unity in the ANC after the Polokwane conference in 2007 and the Mangaung conference in 2012. Why only now Mr Mabuza? Were you not aware then of the importance of unity?
If I were Ramaphosa, I would snub the Jacob Zuma faction because they have damaged the party. It would be better if they formed their own political party to continue looting the country.
If Ramaphosa wins, I doubt if people from KZN and Mpumalanga will vote for the ANC in big numbers again. They will rather vote for the IFP and NFP. It is unfortunate that the ANC became tribalist under Zuma.
N'wabvenula Phangani
Mamelodi