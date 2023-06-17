×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Air strike kills 17 people, including five children, in Sudanese capital: health authorities

By Reuters - 17 June 2023 - 15:11
Smoke rises from a building near a military complex containing an arms factory in southern Khartoum, Sudan, on June 7 in this screen shot from a social media video.
Smoke rises from a building near a military complex containing an arms factory in southern Khartoum, Sudan, on June 7 in this screen shot from a social media video.
Image: Altaher Hassan IBN AWF/Reuters

Sudanese health authorities said 17 people, including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

“Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes,” the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page. 

Sudan fighters take over Khartoum museum, director says

Sudanese paramilitary fighters have taken over the national museum in Khartoum, its deputy director said on Saturday, urging them to protect precious ...
News
1 week ago

Sudan’s war scatters country’s emergent art scene

Like many other residents of Sudan’s capital, painter Yasmeen Abdullah had to leave much behind when she fled the war erupting around her. As an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudanese army suspends ceasefire talks

Sudan's army suspended talks with a rival paramilitary force on Wednesday over a ceasefire and aid access, raising fears the six-week-old conflict ...
News
2 weeks ago

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

In the days after war erupted in Khartoum, Dr Abeer Abdullah rushed between rooms at Sudan’s largest orphanage, trying to care for hundreds of babies ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest