Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean HIV activist Thembeni Fazo

She appeared on national television to do so and encouraged others to be brave and live without shame.
She spoke of how she became infected and how she was living with the condition.
“I got infected with HIV by a needle prick while working at a local surgery. I got really sick and was in hospital for quite some time. When l was well l went back to work, but l was fired because of my HIV status.
"After some time l began to accept my HIV status and l can look after myself well. I eat the right foods and am on treatment. Now l feel very strong and healthy. Best of all, my friends and family accepted me. Being HIV positive does not mean the end of the world. Now I have dreams of seeing my son grow up and having his own family. I’m moving forward. So can you,” Fazo said.
She was part of the Population Services International (PSI) campaign's “Don’t Be Negative About Being Positive”. It aimed to fight discrimination against people living with HIV/Aids with personalised messages from those living positively with the condition. The message was disseminated through television, radio and print media to raise awareness and discourage stigma.
Fazo was born in Zimbabwe in 1980 and revealing her status began her mission to champion the rights of those living with HIV.
PSI Zimbabwe renamed to Population Solutions for Health (PSH), said Fazo's “impact will remain for generations to come".
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Thembeni Fazo. Thembeni will forever be remembered by the Population Service International and Population Solutions for Health family, and the HIV Treatment and Care community at large, for championing PSI’s anti-stigma campaign in 2006.
Thembeni Fazo, one of the first Zimbabwean women to declare her HIV-positive status on national television, has died.
Tributes have poured in since the news of her death, with many hailing her a hero for her bravery in raising awareness of the disease, something they said would have an impact for generations to come.
In 2006, at the age of 26, Fazo announced her status when stigma was rife in Zimbabwe.
"Thembeni boldly declared against stigmatising statements by saying Handisi mudeparture lounge. Ndiri kurarama neHIV, meaning I am not in the departure lounge. I am living with HIV."
Tributes also poured on social media.
“She became the face of the fight against stigmatisation of people living with HIV in Zim. I can't imagine how tough it must have been for her and her family. Thank you for your sacrifices, you gave hope and purpose to many. RIP Thembeni Fazo," said @denvern3.
“Remember Thembeni Fazo? At a time when stigma towards People living with HIV (PLHIV) was at its peak ... she was one of the first young champions of the anti-stigma campaign. She paved a way for my generation of advocates. Her impact will remain for generations," said @thabisosibanda2.
