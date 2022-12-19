×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions

By Elias Biryabarema - 19 December 2022 - 10:09
Officials first confirmed the outbreak in September and said it was the Sudan strain of the disease, which kills 40%-60% of those it infects, and for which there is no proven vaccine.
Officials first confirmed the outbreak in September and said it was the Sudan strain of the disease, which kills 40%-60% of those it infects, and for which there is no proven vaccine.
Image: REUTERS

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease.

Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda region with 49 cases and 21 deaths.

"Currently, there is no transmission, no contact under follow-up, no patients in the isolation facilities, and we are progressing well with the count down," Museveni said in a statement.

Officials first confirmed the outbreak in September and said it was the Sudan strain of the disease, which kills 40%-60% of those it infects, and for which there is no proven vaccine.

In October, the Kampala government imposed travel restrictions and an overnight curfew and also shut places of worship and entertainment. Earlier this month, Uganda said it had discharged its last Ebola patient.

Ebola causes vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea and spreads via contact with bodily fluids of the infected. The virus can sometimes linger in the eyes, central nervous system and bodily fluids of survivors and flare up years later.

Reuters

Uganda's president extends Ebola epicentre's quarantine for 21 days

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicentre of the country's Ebola outbreak by 21 ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ugandan doctors face fear and shortages in Ebola outbreak

When Ebola broke out in Uganda in September, 10 doctors immediately stepped forward to work in an isolation unit at Fort Portal Regional Referral ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods