×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria's Buhari tells cabinet ministers planning election runs to resign

By Felix Onuah - 12 May 2022 - 11:43
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. File photo.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. File photo.
Image: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that any cabinet ministers seeking to run in next year's elections should resign before May 16, the minister of information said on Wednesday.

Under the electoral law that was amended in February, no political appointees are allowed to contest party primaries or vote during such primaries.

Nigerians will go to the polls early next year to choose a new president, state governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives.

"Mr President has directed all members of the federal executive council who are contesting elective offices must resign on or before May 16. Subsequently, it may affect other government appointees in due course," Lai Mohammed told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Mohammed said vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who wants to succeed Buhari, was exempted from the directive since he was jointly elected with incumbent Buhari.

Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress party will hold primary elections to select candidates, include for president, at the end of this month.

Ministers for transportation and labour, Rotimi Amaechi and Godswill Akpabio, are among seven cabinet ministers who have announced plans to run for president or governorships.

"It's political theatre, the new electoral law requires that cabinet members do that. There will be some compliance but you can expect some legal challenges to that (directive)," said Ikemesit Effiong, head of research at Nigerian risk advisory firm SBM Intelligence.

Buhari will step down next year after serving two full terms. More than 20 ruling All Progressives Congress party candidates have so far registered to contest the primary vote.

Reuters

Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army patrol

At least seven soldiers were killed and two others were missing in Nigeria after they were ambushed by gunmen while on patrol in the eastern state of ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria's Jonathan won't contest presidential elections next year

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan will not seek the ruling party ticket to contest presidential elections next year, his spokesman said, ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria suspends voter registration in Imo state after election official shot dead

Nigeria's electoral commission on Friday suspended voter registration in most parts of oil-producing Imo state after an election official was shot ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nigerian vice-president Osinbajo seeks ruling party ticket for presidential election

NIGERIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Nigerian vice president Osinbajo seeks ruling party ticket for presidential election
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer