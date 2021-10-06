New European taskforce takes on Mali's elusive militants

When the soldiers reached the end of the road, they descended from their trucks and motorbikes and partially deflated the tyres to make it easier going across the soft terrain of eastern Mali.

Then they rumbled onwards in the moonlight along a grassy trail that snaked through Islamic State's stronghold there.

"We are in an area where there have been numerous thefts of cattle recently. Remain vigilant," said a senior officer as a herd of cows slowed the convoy's progress. "We are entering a region of armed terrorist groups."

The troops were part of the Takuba Task Force, a group of elite soldiers from across Europe charged with turning the tide in a decade-long Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of civilians in the Sahel, the band of arid terrain south of the Sahara Desert.

The force is also at the centre of a political row. Takuba was established as a partial successor to Barkhane, France's 5,000-strong counter-terrorism operation in the Sahel that French President Emmanuel Macron wants to reduce by as much as half. French troops are still involved in the new mission.

Mali, however, says France is abandoning its former colony and its ruling junta is seeking a deal with Russian military contractor the Wagner Group, a move France is trying hard to block.