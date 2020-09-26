Africa

Retired Colonel Bah Ndaw sworn in as Mali interim president

By Reuters - 26 September 2020 - 11:42
The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw speaks as he attends the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020.
The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw speaks as he attends the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020.
Image: AMADOU KEITA/REUTERS

Retired Colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in on Friday as Mali's interim president, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule following the August 18 military coup.

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as the vice president of the transition during a ceremony in Bamako.

Malian officials hope the inauguration of Ndaw, a 70-year-old former defence minister, will lead to the lifting of economic sanctions imposed by Mali's West African neighbours after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's overthrow.

Goodluck Jonathan, the envoy for the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said on Wednesday that he hoped sanctions would be lifted following Ndaw's inauguration, although no decision has yet been taken.

