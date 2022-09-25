Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from midnight to 4pm daily this week until Thursday, with stage 4 kicking in for the evening peaks from 4pm to midnight, Eskom said on Sunday.
The power utility is still experiencing constraints from diesel suppliers, affecting the availability of bulk diesel to operate the Ankerlig and Gourikwa open cycle gas turbine “peaking plants” which have a combined capacity of 2,OOOMW.
“While we expect diesel deliveries from Tuesday onwards, should this uncertainty of supply persist, higher stages of load-shedding may be required. While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load-shedding to conserve emergency generation reserves,” said Eskom.
Power cuts for week ahead: two stages of load-shedding daily until Thursday
Image: Bloomberg
A generation unit each at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs on Friday.
“A further update will be published on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes,” said Eskom.
