Gordhan said electricity supply would continue to improve over the medium term as new investments bolster generation.
“We will have load-shedding for a while in SA,” Gordhan said on Thursday on Bloomberg TV. But “not of the order we’ve seen in the recent past”.
In Eskom management's defence, Gordhan said they had “done the best they can”.
“We’ve got to keep under constant review whether the governance and the management capability is of the order which would help us to meet the current crisis.”
Gordhan said there was “no risk” of a prolonged outage.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding to continue into the weekend and possibly next week too, says Eskom
Image: 123RF/gorodenkoff
Eskom on Thursday announced that stage 5 load-shedding would continue into the weekend.
In a short update on its social networking pages, the power utility said the blackouts would continue at least until 5am on Saturday.
“Eskom will publish a full statement on Friday afternoon with regards to the rest of the weekend and for next week,” it said.
The latest notice comes hours after public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan said power cuts should ease in the next few days.
Gordhan said electricity supply would continue to improve over the medium term as new investments bolster generation.
“We will have load-shedding for a while in SA,” Gordhan said on Thursday on Bloomberg TV. But “not of the order we’ve seen in the recent past”.
In Eskom management's defence, Gordhan said they had “done the best they can”.
“We’ve got to keep under constant review whether the governance and the management capability is of the order which would help us to meet the current crisis.”
Gordhan said there was “no risk” of a prolonged outage.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos