Zoleka Mandela is devastated after discovering her battle with cancer is not over.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, saying she now has cancer in her bones.
“I’ve had a sore back for more than a month now and recently consulted with my GP when I could no longer tolerate the excruciating pain in my left rib. I went for an X-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago — I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer.”
Zoleka said her oncologist performed CT (computerised tomography) and bone scans to determine whether she had cancer in any part of her body.
“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis. I’ve just had my CAT scan and awaiting my results. I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying ... I don’t want to die.”
I’m dying ... I don’t want to die: Zoleka Mandela reveals cancer return
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela
