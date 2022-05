Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams promises better funding for small businesses

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is promising better funding opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

Ndabeni-Abrahams told a mini plenary of the National Assembly on Tuesday how the finalisation of the funding policy by her department would open doors for funding of small businesses which often struggle to get funding from commercial banks.

She was presenting the budget for her department.

“Our work here is aimed at reducing the prevailing credit gap estimated to be R346bn, honourable members. That is the gap in funding SMMEs in SA,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said the finalisation of the funding policy, named South African SMMEs and Co-operatives Funding Policy, will create a seamless flow of funding from financiers to small enterprises.