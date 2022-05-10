Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams promises better funding for small businesses

“Through the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) we will prioritise building a sustainable loan [scheme] through the expansion of credit and decreasing impairments. We are also building on the success we have had with credit guarantees which have been able to leverage additional monies from private banking and non-banking financial intermediaries.

“Here we will deliberate in building a sustainable, black-owned financial intermediary base. This is critical to our success,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said they wanted to speed up turnaround times for applications to SEFA, after receiving complaints.

“We are also undertaking measures to increase access to rural areas and townships through improving our visibility,” she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was confident there will be equitable fund flow across provinces.

She said the R2bn Sefa funding allocated for the 2022/23 financial year will see at least R200m worth of funding disbursed to small businesses in each of the nine provinces.

“[It will be] slightly more for the poorer rural provinces such as Limpopo, Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape. We are deliberate about redress and we can't apologise,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said the money was expected to support 84,831 SMMEs and co-operatives. It is also expected to help in the creation of 104,968 jobs.