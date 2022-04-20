×

News

Vaal Dam rises to 115% capacity as eight sluice gates opened

20 April 2022 - 17:19
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eight sluice gates have been opened on the Vaal Dam after heavy rainfall. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The water level of the Vaal Dam rose to 115% on Wednesday, prompting authorities to open eight sluice gates.

Last Wednesday, the department announced that five sluice gates were open due to the huge amount of inflows after the recent downpours.

Department of water and sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said there had been more inflows into the dam since last week.

“Levels rose as we have had more inflows. Two days ago the dam level was at 110%. It continues to rise.”

Ratau said opening sluice gates would reduce the dam’s capacity.

The warning issued last week for residents living downstream to remain vigilant still applies and was now more critical. He urged communities with equipment in and near the dam to remove them to avoid damage.

TimesLIVE

