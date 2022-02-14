Parents attack basic education official

An employee in the department of basic education in Tshwane had to be rushed to hospital after she was attacked by a group of disgruntled parents stormed at the department's offices on Monday.

Department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said his colleague was attacked and had her two cellphones snatched from her.

"The parents accompanied by learners were from schools in Atteridgeville and were protesting about learner placements. After they budged into our offices staff members were injured and the building windows broken," Mhlanga said.

He said together with the officials from district offices they had a meeting with the leadership of the protestors.

"The district officials tabled an update on the work that was already being done to resolve the matter. The issue is that schools in Atteridgeville are over-subscribed and they [parents] were asking that some of primary schools be converted into secondary schools," Mhlanga said.

He said an agreement was reached and as from Tuesday furniture will be delivered to the schools and teachers will be arranged to admit learners.

"The officials from the department will be there to make sure that learners are admitted. The problem is not just in Atteridgeville but also in Mamelodi and the West Rand. It looks like township schools are full and parents are still demanding spaces for their children," he said.

Just after 5pm Mhlanga said buses had arrived to pick up the protestors. Meanwhile the officials from the department were assessing the damage and trying to establish the costs.