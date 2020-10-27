'There was a vacuum of leadership' - ANC KZN backs Mtubatuba power grab

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has rallied behind the power grab that took place in Mtubatuba, despite claiming they did not know and did not endorse the ANC councillors' decision to take over the local municipality.

Thobelani Ncamphalala of the ANC was recently elected mayor after a vote of no confidence in the IFP's mayor, Velenkosini Gumede, was passed.

The ANC provincial executive committee and the Far North region, under which Mtubatuba falls, said at the time they were not informed about the Mtubatuba councillors' actions.

However, after meeting with its caucus in Mtubatuba, the party has changed its tune.

“We were not happy that comrades, without being guided by the ANC, deployed themselves into responsibilities at Mtubatuba local municipality. However, when they explained it to us, which is what we explained to the IFP, the power was on the table. There was an absolute vacuum [of leadership],” said provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.