South Africa

SANDF member arrested in KZN for allegedly demanding R50k death claim kickback

By Orrin Singh - 11 June 2020 - 10:09
An SANDF member based in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested on corruption charges for allegedly demanding a R50,000 kickback.
Image: GALLO/GETTY IMAGES

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official was arrested by members of the Hawks on corruption charges in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said a 51-year-old male had been arrested after he allegedly demanded R50,000 from the widow of a SANDF member to process a death claim.

He said members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Durban arrested the man, stationed at Mtubatuba military base in northern KZN, where he was allegedly found counting cash received from the complainant.

“Our investigations revealed that the accused had previously processed some of the documents from the widow's claim. To complete the claim he demanded she pay him R50,000.”

Mhlongo said the official was arrested and charged for corruption.

“He is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court today,” said Mhlongo.  

