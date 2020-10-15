MEC steps in as councillor standoff hits northern KZN municipality

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka has stepped in to try resolve the standoff between councillors of Mtubatuba municipality which has led to a collapse of oversight functions.

The troubled municipality has been unable to sit for council meetings since June due to councillors not attending scheduled meetings, leading to failure to achieve a quorum.

“Other oversight committees at Mtubatuba, such as the audit committee and the municipal public accounts committee, have faced the same fate and this has had disastrous consequences for the provision of basic services to residents,” Hlomuka said in a statement.