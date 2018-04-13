Eskom wants a tariff hike that is above inflation

If Eskom gets its way - South Africans will for the next five years - face electricity tariff increases which will far exceed the inflation rate as the power utility tries to recover R66-billion.

This as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will host public hearings next week on Eskom’s Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) application.

The RCA was an allowed balancing mechanism between what was awarded by Nersa on the basis of a forecast in the multiyear price determination and what actually materialised as per Eskom’s audited financial statements for a backward looking reconciliation.

The power utility has proposed an additional two percent increase on top of all upcoming annual increases in the next five years to repay the loans it sourced to fund the shortfall created by lower increases South Africans enjoyed in the three of the last four years.