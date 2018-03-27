Eskom is still struggling with liquidity and to remain sustainable‚ and will have to demonstrate to the auditors that examine its 2017-18 financial statements that it is a going concern‚ MPs were told on Tuesday.

Executives of the utility briefed Parliament’s energy portfolio committee on the implications of the decision of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to approve only a 5.23% tariff increase for the 2018-19 year.

"The 5.23% tariff increase will negatively impact Eskom’s operational and financial sustainability‚ going-concern status and ability to meet its debt service commitments‚" the executives said in a presentation to the committee.

In the six months to end-September Eskom made a net profit after tax of R6-billion‚ compared with R10-billion in the previous period.