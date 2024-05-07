Jobs

Fast food businesswoman inspired by taximan dad

Motshegoa starts by selling kotas, sandwiches fried chips

By Vuk'uzenzele - 07 May 2024 - 06:56
Kgalaletso Motshegoa knew at an early age that she was going to be an entrepreneur.
Image: SUPPLIED

The 31-year-old woman from Taung, North West, runs a fast food business, which she has diversified to offer catering and events management services.

Motshegoa’s journey in entrepreneurship started in 2019, selling kotas, sandwiches and fried chips.

“Running a business is not easy. You get people who will discourage you but when you know what you want, you have to focus on achieving your goals. One person who has inspired me is my dad because he is in the taxi business."

Some of the challenges that she has encountered as a small business owner is late payments from clients and customers challenging prices for the provision of services.

She has managed to rise above the stumbling blocks of entrepreneurship.

Motshegoa holds a diploma in hospitality and catering services from Sedibeng Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College. She dreams of having her own guesthouse that will offer value for money.

“I enjoyed going to a TVET college due to the support I received from my lecturer… I also did my in-service training at a hotel… I learnt a lot about the business and I worked in different departments,” she said.

In an effort to grow her KMV Enterprise, Motshegoa approached the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) for funding.

“They offered me training in business management and also paid for tables, electric fryers, toasters, a jumping castle and a pole tent,” she said.

Reflecting on her passion for her chosen business, she mentioned that she loves bringing people together.

“Good food brings people together. I love people and I enjoy seeing people smile. The positive feedback that I get about my food makes me happy. One day I will have a guesthouse that offers exceptional services that exceeds the customers’ expectations. I am also looking forward to creating jobs,” Motshegoa said.

At present, two people are full-time employees at KMV Enterprise. On weekends, the company hires temporary workers to assist with events and catering.

Motshegoa encouraged young people to venture into entrepreneurship.

“You must believe in your product. Keep on knocking on those doors. The government will assist you. The staff at NYDA and Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) are friendly and will provide assistance,” said Motshegoa.

This article was first published in GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele

