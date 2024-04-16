Seamstress aims to expand business with new machine

A group of seamstresses in the Eastern Cape have received a much-needed boost to help expand their textile production businesses.
This was thanks to a donation by the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform where 16 businesses received an industrial-size sewing machine with an overlocker.
One of the recipients and founder of the Masincedane Project, Vuyiswa Nobebe, from Bathurst, expressed her appreciation to the provincial department, noting that the new machine would boost her business and make more money, as she will be able to increase the number of clothing items she produces for her clients.
The project produces diverse church uniforms and women's traditional clothing popular for traditional ceremonies.
Nobebe added that she was struggling to run her business because her old hand-operated sewing machine was giving her problems.
With the new machine, Nobebe said she would be able to produce more clothing of high quality for her clients within a short space of time.
“These new machines took my life out of the muddy waters that was my business with old machines. It is like I am being born again because I have been struggling for a long time. The new machine has changed my life,” said an elated Nobebe.
She said her dream is to expand her business and create employment opportunities for local people.
MEC for the department of rural development and agrarian reform, Nonkqubela Pieters, challenged small enterprises to be stern in how they run their businesses to make money and keep the businesses afloat.
“We want you to use these machines to make an income for yourselves so that you [can] eradicate poverty in your families.
“Don’t be compassionate with your business [because] you don’t get your sewing material free of charge. Your clients must pay 50% before you stock material for their clothing,” Pieters said.
She said the department has many development programmes which are being rolled out throughout the province, and the government hopes the machines will change the lives of small business owners to become better.
For more information visit the department at www.drdar.gov.za
Image: Vukuzenzele
