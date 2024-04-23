Food hub puts meals on tables

For Tebogo Tlhopane, running the Tshedimosho Food Hub in the heart of Soweto is not just about creating jobs, but it is more about food security for locals.
“The cost of living is very high and food is expensive. Our food hub ensures that the community has access to healthy food that is cost-effective. We have also created five permanent jobs and during harvest season we employ up to 20 casual workers,” said Tlhopane.
The food hub produces spinach, spring onions, tomato, sugar cane, rosemary, sage and geranium.
The 38-year-old said that in 2012 he found himself jobless after doing odd jobs. He partnered with Brain Njakane and James Mekoa to start Tshedimosho Food Hub in Mfolo Central in Soweto. The trio is now directors of the nonprofit company (NPC).
They operate from the premises of Tshedimosho Primary School where they have secured a 20-year lease with the school.
“It took time to get this project off the ground. The area that we are now working on was vandalised and used as a drug den. We cleaned it and went from door-to-door in the community asking for donations to start the programme.
“Some community members were shocked as to why we were venturing into farming in a township since there was a stereotype that farming was for rural areas.”
He said that they wanted to break the stereotype and bought spinach seeds which saw the start of the project.
Although Tshedimosho Food Hub officially started operating in 2016, it was only in 2019 that it was formally registered as an NPC, which resulted in the growth of the operation.
Armed with a passion for farming and the drive to succeed, Tlhopane and his partners approached the Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development and environment (GDARDE) for assistance.
With the intervention of the department, the Tshedimosho Food Hub was able to receive mentorship, training opportunities, seed donations and support in finding the proper produce.
“GDARDE was also instrumental in ensuring that we receive funding from the National Development Agency [NDA] that was to the tune of about R90,000.”
The funds from the NDA were used to refurbish their site, buy tunnels for planting, an irrigation system and purchasing of seeds. “The assistance from GDARDE and the NDA came at the right time and allowed us to grow.”
Tlhopane advocates to other South Africans about the importance of farming.
“Farming is the future, especially with high levels of unemployment and escalating food costs. If you can grow your own food, you will never be hungry,” he said.
– This article was first published in GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele
Food hub puts meals on tables
'Grow your own food, you will never be hungry'
Image: Vukuzenzele
For Tebogo Tlhopane, running the Tshedimosho Food Hub in the heart of Soweto is not just about creating jobs, but it is more about food security for locals.
“The cost of living is very high and food is expensive. Our food hub ensures that the community has access to healthy food that is cost-effective. We have also created five permanent jobs and during harvest season we employ up to 20 casual workers,” said Tlhopane.
The food hub produces spinach, spring onions, tomato, sugar cane, rosemary, sage and geranium.
The 38-year-old said that in 2012 he found himself jobless after doing odd jobs. He partnered with Brain Njakane and James Mekoa to start Tshedimosho Food Hub in Mfolo Central in Soweto. The trio is now directors of the nonprofit company (NPC).
They operate from the premises of Tshedimosho Primary School where they have secured a 20-year lease with the school.
“It took time to get this project off the ground. The area that we are now working on was vandalised and used as a drug den. We cleaned it and went from door-to-door in the community asking for donations to start the programme.
“Some community members were shocked as to why we were venturing into farming in a township since there was a stereotype that farming was for rural areas.”
He said that they wanted to break the stereotype and bought spinach seeds which saw the start of the project.
Although Tshedimosho Food Hub officially started operating in 2016, it was only in 2019 that it was formally registered as an NPC, which resulted in the growth of the operation.
Armed with a passion for farming and the drive to succeed, Tlhopane and his partners approached the Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development and environment (GDARDE) for assistance.
With the intervention of the department, the Tshedimosho Food Hub was able to receive mentorship, training opportunities, seed donations and support in finding the proper produce.
“GDARDE was also instrumental in ensuring that we receive funding from the National Development Agency [NDA] that was to the tune of about R90,000.”
The funds from the NDA were used to refurbish their site, buy tunnels for planting, an irrigation system and purchasing of seeds. “The assistance from GDARDE and the NDA came at the right time and allowed us to grow.”
Tlhopane advocates to other South Africans about the importance of farming.
“Farming is the future, especially with high levels of unemployment and escalating food costs. If you can grow your own food, you will never be hungry,” he said.
– This article was first published in GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele
Seamstress aims to expand business with new machine
Pre-school jungle gyms have people talking
Recyclier strikes gold with woodie, a coal substitute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos