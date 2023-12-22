Give your family the gift that keeps on giving: DStv Stream Compact
For only R399 a month, you can stream over 100 channels, featuring everything from award-winning telenovelas to action-packed sport
From shows to keep the little ones occupied and gripping home-grown series, to the most heart-stopping of sports documentaries, DStv Stream Compact is here to make sure the entire family stays happily entertained these holidays.
Streaming DStv doesn’t require a dish or decoder, so you can enjoy the best local entertainment and sports wherever you are, whenever you like. All you need to start streaming is an internet connection, to download the free DStv Stream app (available on a wide range of devices) and to quickly sign up for a DStv Stream Compact subscription.
For only R399 a month, a DStv Stream Compact subscription gives you access to more than 100 channels; it offers children’s cartoons, award-winning telenovelas, DStv Premiership action on SuperSport PSL and so much more.
DStv Stream Compact comes with two streams (one being a mobile stream), so everyone can watch what they like, drama free. And there are more perks: you can add a Showmax subscription at a 50% discount and, for a further R79 a month, you can also add the latest movies to your package. What better way to spice up your festive season?
“This holiday, customers will also be able to enjoy new hit shows and sports documentaries, previously unavailable to DStv Compact subscribers. All this in addition to the amazing Premier League and PSL football. Festive viewing for fans and families is completely sorted,” says Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at MultiChoice SA.
Some of the highlights DStv Stream Compact customers can indulge in this festive season include:
- Philly’s Games: The iconic grassroots soccer tournament taking place in Thembisa will be televised live on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Variety 4.
- Nick Jr and Nicktoons: These channels will be available to Compact customers until January 7 2024.
- Her Story: A four-part docuseries spotlighting local female musicians and their incredible stories.
- PlayRoom: A uniquely local edutainment channel carrying original South African and popular international content, including favourite animated titles dubbed into isiZulu.
Some of the latest local shows to add to your holiday watch list include My Brother’s Keeper, In the Dock and Sibongile & the Dlaminis. And don’t miss out on the incredible selection of sport documentaries on SuperSport 3, including The Fall, The Last Rider, Citizen Ashe and Bobby Robson.
With so much great viewing on offer for only R399 a month, the holidays are sure to be more entertaining with DStv Stream Compact. Visit the DStv website and, in matter of minutes, you can sign up and can start streaming.
This article was sponsored by DStv.