Abantu: get in the groove with Zakes Bantwini’s exciting music event
Capetonians are in for a treat as the first ever South African line-up will headline the DHL Stadium for an afternoon of great music and food
What is sure to be the biggest diverse social gathering the country has seen, Abantu , an inclusive musical experience, is set to hit the DHL Stadium in Cape Town this weekend.
Grammy-award winner Zakes Bantwini is the co-founder of the event, which will bring a specially curated line-up to cater for the “everyday” South African, including Goldfish, Nomcebo Zikode, Jeremy Loops, Musa Keys, Mi Casa, YoungstaCPT, Sun-EL Musician, GoodLuck and Ami Faku.
“Abantu [which means the people] is a movement that SA needs,” says Zakes.
“We don’t have a social gathering that brings us all together, people from different backgrounds. It's a show that anybody and everybody can relate to, where they will find their favourite artist on the line-up.”
This is the first time an all-South African line-up has headlined the DHL Stadium, he says.
“South Africans always come to the DHL to support international acts, and this event’s focus is only on South Africans. I think we should be proud of that.”
Abantu aims to encapsulate the true meaning of a “rainbow nation”, says Zakes.
“This has been spoken about, but not a lot has been done to implement it. Abantu is all about social cohesion; we may not like each other, but that is only because we don't know each other.”
Abantu will not only have festival goers grooving to the sounds of the exciting line-up while enjoying tasty food and beverages from different stalls, they’ll also have the opportunity to watch the much-anticipated Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and New Zealand.
“The visuals and sound will be on par. We’re going to make people feel as though they are in France.”
Attendees can also expect to hear some new music from the Osama hit maker.
“I have a new album dropping on December 8 2023, and you can expect to hear some new music from the project.”
Zakes says the end goal is to have a weeklong, proudly South African arts and culture destination event where the fine arts, fashion, film and music will take centre stage and attract global attendees.
“This weekend, we will start at 12pm in the afternoon, and I can assure people that their much-loved national artists will be performing by 1pm. This is a day event, and we have beautiful moments [that] we’ve created.”
Come and enjoy a great day out in the Mother City and experience something like never before!
This article was sponsored by Abantu.