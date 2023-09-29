Sonia Mbele wants to ‘settle her name’ regarding tax-evasion charges

Sonia Mbele has broken her silence on the tax evasion charges against her.

This after the actress and businesswoman failed to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court with her former business partners on Wednesday on charges of failing to submit tax returns to Sars.

“The directors in relation to their company, Real Housewives of South Africa (Rhosa), are facing 42 counts of not filing company income tax from 2019 to 2022, not filing their VAT returns from 2020 to 2022 and not filing their pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) returns from 2020 until 2022,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

On Thursday, Mbele, through spokesperson Thato Malindi, said she wanted to “get this hurdle out of the way and proceed with her new company, Sonia Mbele Films”, adding that she believed Rhosa closed down in 2019.

“In 2019 Sonia Mbele left Rhosa ... Now she is forced to attend these proceedings without any knowledge of the company still being operational ...

“Sonia further made her own arrangements to settle her portion of the amount,” Malindi said.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecutor said Mbele had submitted a medical certificate booking her off until October 3. However, the magistrate would not accept it.

“Sonia also submitted a doctor’s note to the NPA and it was taken into record. Sonia is still not well and went yet again today to the doctor for further check-up, but she is still working to settle her name,” Malindi said.