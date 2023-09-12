Colours exposes SA viewers to beauty and challenges of Botswana

Botswana-born TV producer Samuel Ngwenya whose show on surviving in the capital city Gaborone made its debut on SA’s biggest platform on Sunday regards the shift as an elevation of his profile.
Ngwenya’s 26-episode drama series titled Colours premiered on SABC1 on Sunday with 20-million viewers. With Botswana people have been consuming SA content for years,Ngwenya is proud to make history. The 49-year-old has been receiving positive reviews.
“Coming from a small population country to a large population country we are hoping to make an impact. Colours was commissioned for Botswana TV in 2018. Botswana has been overshadowed by SA in terms of TV production. We have been consuming SA content and this time we have done something that is unconventional, which means we are growing.”
Colours is a story set in the capital Gaborone, and Ngwenya believes the show will expose local viewers to the beauty and challenges of Botswana.
“The first thing that people in SA will learn is that Botswana is not an SA province. Through Colours, they (South Africans) will get to see the beauty of Botswana. The challenges that we have for the youth are similar to those of SA. Youth here have drug and delinquency problems. The show tackles issues like peer-pressure, greed, dysfunctional families and HIV/Aids.”
About Colours, Ngwenya said: “Colours centres around a young man whose character problems become his greatest strength, spiralling him onto a journey of discovery and change. After the sad passing of his mother, who happens to be the breadwinner in the family, he must quickly find ways of assuming parenthood and save his teenage brother and sister from a myriad of challenges."
South African filmmaker, Bonginhlanhla Ncube, said: “We are proud to bring such a brilliant series to our shores. It has performed well in Botswana and we believe the support from SABC 1's viewer’s will be even higher because the controlling idea is totally relatable to South Africans and possibly the entire African continent.”
Colours exposes SA viewers to beauty and challenges of Botswana
Producer Ngwenya says series shows growth in his country’s TV production capability
Image: facebook
