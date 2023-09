Scores of gospel lovers descended on Emerald Resort and Casino in Vanderbijlpark for a Saturday night of praise and worship.

The much anticipated All White Total Praise and Worship with Lebo Sekgobela boasted a lineup that included live performances from Dumi Mkokstad, Omega Khunou and many other well-renowned gospel artists.

Sowetan photographer Veli Nhlapo, who was in attendance, captured a few moments from the night.