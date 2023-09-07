Bring the fam: join SowetanLIVE for a free pre-screening of 'Headspace'

Headspace, a fun new animated alien adventure from Indigenous Films, will be “invading” cinemas later this month. Want to be the first to this locally-produced movie with your family? SowetanLIVE is giving away tickets for free pre-screening in Johannesburg on September 13.

What's Headspace about?

This film starts with a freak accident when Max, Sophie and Gus, the members of the nanosized Andromeda Galactic Bureau of Investigation (AGBI), crash their microscopic spaceship into 14-year-old Norman’s cold drink and end up taking up residence in his brain.

This tiny team of crime-fighting aliens can see what Norman sees, hear what he hears and, to save the world, must convince him to help them. They're on a mission to defeat Zolthard, an evil intergalactic villain who just happens to have taken control of the body of Witherington, the principal of Norman's high school.

While waging this intergalactic war, Norman, his friends and the AGBI must go to great lengths to conceal the presence of alien life at Hubblebay High. After all, Zolthard, in his guise as Witherington, still has a school to run, and Norman still has homework to hand in.

When and where is the pre-screening?

Date: Wednesday, September 13 2023

Venue: Nu Metro at Clearwater Mall (cnr Hendrik Potgieter and Christiaan de Wet roads, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort)

Time: 7pm for 7.30pm

How can your family get free tickets to this awesome event?

Simply send an email with the words “Headspace tickets” in the subject line to Gao More at Moreg@arena.africa by 12pm on September 12.

Include the details of how many tickets you're hoping to reserve in your email, keeping in mind that these are limited to six per family. Each ticket includes a complimentary coke and popcorn.