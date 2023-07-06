SPOTLIGHT | Take a friendship 'Joy Ride'; 'Sharkfest' bares its teeth; SA's top drumming export live-stream offer

This week Spotlight looks in on a new comedy at cinemas, the captivating beauty and power of sharks on Nat Geo Wild, and one of SA’s most respected drummers on his nationwide Big Band Experience tour.

Four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while travelling through Asia looking for their birth mothers. Joy Ride is a hilarious comedy set against the backdrop of a once-in-a-lifetime adventure of friendship and belonging. Directed by Adele Lim, who penned Crazy Rich Asians, the film stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu, and is guaranteed to help you forget the winter blues. It is now on at cinemas.

Drummer Kesivan Naidoo needs no introduction to music fans, and Spotlight has a look at his mastery of his art, and his upcoming performance on July 8. If you don’t want to miss out on Naidoo’s final Big Band Experience Tour performance, it is also streaming live to subscribers on TimesLIVE from 7.30pm on Saturday.

This week’s episode also offers a dose of adrenaline-infused wildlife encounters, with “Sharkfest” returning to National Geographic Wild on DStv channel 182 (Saturdays and Sundays at 6pm). Sink your teeth into this series to experience the captivating power and beauty of these magnificent animals. Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with scientist Sophu Qoma and her work in Mossel Bay, as she tries to bridge the gap in shark-human conflict in SA.

We finish off with first-look clips and footage from some upcoming cinema releases, including Challengers, Dune: Part 2 (both starring Zendaya), a South African animation film called Headspace as well as next week’s big release, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.