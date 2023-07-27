×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two security guards shot dead at KwaMashu cellphone tower

By TimesLIVE - 27 July 2023 - 14:45
Two guards were killed at a cellphone tower in KwaMashu on Thursday. Stock photo.
Two guards were killed at a cellphone tower in KwaMashu on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two security guards were shot dead at a cellphone tower in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday afternoon. 

A source in the security industry confirmed the shooting to TimesLIVE. 

The name of the company which employed the two guards could not immediately be confirmed. 

Two Dragon Protection Services security guards were executed at the same location on January 4 while escorting technicians. 

Cellphone towers have become targets for syndicates seeking batteries and generators and the construction mafia. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Fort Hare's security staff in fear after another 'hit'

The University of Fort Hare has offered counselling to its distraught security staff which is struggling to deal with yet another loss of their ...
News
2 months ago

Two shot dead at scene of heist for 'stealing guns'

Two bystanders who were allegedly trying to steal guns after a cash-in-transit robbery were shot and killed by security guards who apparently mistook ...
News
3 months ago

Police launch manhunt after security guard shot dead in Diepsloot

Gauteng police are searching for three suspects after a security guard was shot dead in Diepsloot on Tuesday morning.
News
4 months ago

School security guard shot during robbery in Hazyview

Two suspects, aged 23 and 29, were arrested after allegedly shooting a security guard at a school in Hazyview, Mpumalanga.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...