SPOTLIGHT | 'Black Adam' now in cinemas; eVOD streams local film 'Gareza'; festival of ESPN sport; win prizes

In this week’s episode of Spotlight, we have something for everyone, from DC’s highly anticipated film release Black Adam to the first ESPN Africa Sports Festival and a new eVOD release starring local talent, Gereza, in which a group of young men fight rampant corruption in Jozi.

At cinemas and on IMAX this week is Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson. This DC character, a slave endowed with the powers of the gods by a wizard, at first uses his powers for vengeance. But after 5,000 years of imprisonment, he encounters the modern-day superheroes of the Justice Society who challenge his way of life.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Run all Night), the film’s cast also includes Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge. Look out for our coverage of the exclusive pre-screening event for the fans, including some Spotlight winners.

Sports fans: we have you plugged in for the rest of the year with ESPN Sports Africa. After the official launch of ESPN on African shores in 2019, there’s been exponential growth in highlighting the talent of local athletes on a global scale, while still keeping you up to date with everything American in sport. ESPN hosted its first annual ESPN Africa Sports Festival this past weekend where we got to shoot some hoops with NBA basketball players, shadow box with local boxing champions and practice some ball tricks with you and your family. Spotlight was there to participate in the fun. Don’t miss your bite of the adventure on DStv channel 218.

If you’re planning a night in this weekend, you can now stream the new local film Gereza on eVOD. Three young philanthropists, known as The Triple O’s, are the Robin Hoods of Ekasi. They take the law into their own hands, as corruption rots the core of township development, and the Triple O’s stop at nothing to save their community.

Casting the best in local talent, the film stars Jesse Suntele, Anele Zondo, Litemba Mkoka and Tumisho Masha. Don’t miss our segment with presenter Collette Prince at this week’s premier event in Hyde Park, with some of the cast.