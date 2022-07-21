SPOTLIGHT | Thrills in the 'Hot Seat'; catch up on nominated local shows, films ahead of awards; win tickets

Spotlight this week brings news and offers from the big and small screens, plus new and awards-nominated movies to look out for.

We kick off with a big suspense thriller at cinemas: Hot Seat centres on IT expert Orlando Friar (Kevin Dillon) who finds a trigger bomb strapped to his chair. He is forced to either follow orders and steal digital funds, or put his daughter in grave danger. Bomb expert Wallace Reed (Mel Gibson) unwittingly amplifies Orlando’s life-altering choices. Directed by James Cullen Bressack (Fortress, Survive the Game), you can look forward to an action-packed adventure.

Spotlight also has a look at the wonderful SA films and series nominated for the 16th SA Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) on September 3. With titles such as Devilsdorp, Barakat, Angeliena and New Material, Showmax is your main destination to stream this content, with an astonishing 52 nominations in total.

If you haven’t grabbed your seat for the Spotlight Special Screening this week of DC League of Super Pets, make sure you visit @Spotlight South Africa to secure tickets. We have you covered with popcorn and soda, and the screening will be in a larger-than-life Xtreme cinema.

Looking ahead, this week’s episode features a wonderfully uplifting local documentary on at cinemas, Blind Ambition, in which four extraordinary Zimbabwean sommeliers chase their dreams in the world of wine in unlikely circumstances. Next week’s episode will also feature Collette’s interviews with them.

Spotlight will also find out if justice can prevail when the lines between good and bad are blurred in the upcoming local Netflix series, Justice Served. Next week we feature interviews with this all-African cast and crew.