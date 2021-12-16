SPOTLIGHT | Spider-Man in battle for his future; Diana fights for hers in 'Spencer'

In this week’s episode of Spotlight, it's a royal family drama on at cinemas, as we have a look at the failing marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the film Spencer, while Spider-Man is in a heap of trouble as he breaks the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a reimagining of that famous Christmas weekend at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in 1991, Spencer looks at the culmination of the course of events that ultimately ended in Diana Spencer’s decision to end her marriage and not become the future queen. The film reveals the intimacies behind the royal family’s closed doors, and examines Princess Diana’s decision to build an identity for herself and offer the best of herself to her beloved boys.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer stars Kristen Stewart in her best role to date. Critical acclaim for her role as Diana has resulted in nominations, among others, for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie award. Don't miss this powerful portrayal, on now in cinemas.

Look out for Spotlight’s interviews with both Stewart and Larrain.

The second movie release at cinemas this week is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker's life has turned completely upside down as his identity has been revealed. He enlists the help of Doctor Strange to try to turn back the hands of time, but things go badly wrong. Along with Tom Holland in the titular role, the film stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe and Benedict Cumberbatch.

We head out to Nu Metro at Emperor’s Palace to have a look at some of the premium cinema formats such as 4DX, VIP and Xtreme in which to enjoy Spider-Man, and The Matrix Resurrections, in Xtreme from next week (releasing from December 22).

Head over to @Spotlight South Africa on Facebook, for the new trailer releases of The Matrix Resurrections (December 22) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15 2022).

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!